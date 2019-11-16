PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. 399,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,150,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

