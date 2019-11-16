Protective Insurance Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Protective Insurance stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Protective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

