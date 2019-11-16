Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 27.3%

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s stock price was down 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 137,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 54,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

About Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

