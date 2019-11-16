Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRVL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PRVL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 17.05.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

