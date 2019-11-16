Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,830,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.