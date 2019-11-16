Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.00.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$83.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.26. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$66.99 and a twelve month high of C$98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.00 million. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.95%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

