Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

POLXF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.27. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

