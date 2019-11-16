Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Polarityte in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.94). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Polarityte by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Polarityte by 38.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the third quarter worth $109,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Polarityte by 19.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $89,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

