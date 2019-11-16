Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

