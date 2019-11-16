Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.05%.
Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.
About Points International
