POA Trading Down 3.1% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $33,054.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

