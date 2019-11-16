Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $44,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $230,929.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,282 shares in the company, valued at $472,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,960 shares of company stock worth $13,244,538 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

