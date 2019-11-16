PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Union Gaming Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

AGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.19. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 610,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

