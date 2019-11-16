Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99, approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

