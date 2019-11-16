Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight Rating for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for XBiotech’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XBIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of XBiotech in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBIT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 209,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,549. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.