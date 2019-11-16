Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Oracle Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Bracelin expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

ORCL stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,979 shares of company stock worth $45,015,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

