Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

