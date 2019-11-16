Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

PIRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

