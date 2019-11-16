Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $194,226.00 and $35.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00798745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00277076 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00088767 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003561 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

