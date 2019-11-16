Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.29. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 1,965,749 shares.

POG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Petropavlovsk from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.44.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

