Petrofac (LON:PFC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petrofac to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 580.85 ($7.59).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON:PFC traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 409.40 ($5.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,008,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Petrofac’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,526.89). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($39,821.39).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.