Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Personalis traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.20, 687,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 354,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

