Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $170.95. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 114,284 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €165.11.

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes generated by the main operations carried out in the distilleries or other industrial establishments of the same type.

