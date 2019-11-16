PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. 748,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,514. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 117.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148,947 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

