PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $174,159.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,130,634,867 coins and its circulating supply is 10,130,630,197 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

