PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV) Shares Down 26%

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV)’s stock price dropped 26% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.81 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.49 ($1.73).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.30.

About PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to generate tax free capital gains and income on investors’ funds through investment primarily in companies within the leisure and luxury brands sectors, whilst mitigating risk appropriately within the framework of the structural requirements imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs).

