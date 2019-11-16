Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SAFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 724.50 ($9.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 686.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.