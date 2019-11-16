Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 724.50 ($9.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 686.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli acquired 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

