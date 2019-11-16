Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

SDX opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.07. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.92.

In other news, insider Tim Linacre bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,533.39). Also, insider David John Woodhams Mitchell sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £30,250 ($39,526.98).

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

