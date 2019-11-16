Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE to a speculative buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.85 ($0.86). 1,709,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.10. IQE has a one year low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $524.57 million and a PE ratio of -36.58.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.