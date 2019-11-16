Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.57). 25,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $390.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

