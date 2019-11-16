Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of $390.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.61.

In related news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

