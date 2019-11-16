Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,108 ($92.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($92.88) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.10) to GBX 8,320 ($108.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,070.89 ($105.46).

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,694 ($87.47). 280,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,548 ($98.63). The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,055.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,909.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 49.48 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

