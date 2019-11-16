Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

SMWH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,330 ($30.45). 236,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,154.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,049.97. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,343.40 ($30.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. This represents a yield of 1.86%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.24) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,486.87). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.69), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($390,304.25).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

