Peel Hunt Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 245

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($25,218.87). Also, insider Michael Blyth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £14,325 ($18,718.15).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

