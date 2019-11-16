PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of PC Connection from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 56,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. PC Connection’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

