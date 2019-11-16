PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 0.77. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,077,652.80. Also, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 469,592 shares of company stock worth $5,244,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

