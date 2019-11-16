Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 107,050 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 107,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $11,962,837.50.

PCTY traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $111.75. 231,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

