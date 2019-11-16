Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Bankhaus Lampe Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by research analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on P1Z. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.99 ($25.57).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

