Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Park Lawn traded as high as C$29.95 and last traded at C$29.74, with a volume of 28904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.79.

In other news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,023,533.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $821.01 million and a PE ratio of 70.63.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

