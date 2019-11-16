Panagiotis Benos Acquires 4,989 Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Panagiotis Benos acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £44,152.65 ($57,693.26).

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 920.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 920.56. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

