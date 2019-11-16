Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTN. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Palatin Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

PTN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 1,272,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 2,233,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 329,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

