Oxycoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $76,979.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

