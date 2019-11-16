Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON OXIG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,552 ($20.28). The stock had a trading volume of 58,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,313.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.