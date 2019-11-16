Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $316,250.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OC stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 82.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

