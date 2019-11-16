Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.10 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 95.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.84.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 577,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $92.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,644,322 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

