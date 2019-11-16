Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,512. The firm has a market cap of $580.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

