Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Down 1.7%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.28, approximately 13,366 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Orocobre from C$6.60 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

