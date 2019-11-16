Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Orange has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

