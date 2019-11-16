Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Short Interest Update

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 84,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 10,885,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,289.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,290,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,750. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,092,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,037,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

