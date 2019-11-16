Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRA. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Opera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 784,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.89. Opera has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its holdings in Opera by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

