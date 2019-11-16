Open Trading Network Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $12,315.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.01444425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00146026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

